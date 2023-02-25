KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing human trafficking charges after a missing Knoxville teen was found by Tennessee Highway Patrol in Hickman County during a traffic stop, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI released on Saturday that special agents with the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit worked alongside THP to arrest and charge a man and a woman who are accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for commercial sex.

The TBI said that THP contacted the human trafficking agents on February 21 after a trooper performed a routine traffic stop in Hickman County. According to TBI, The Human Trafficking Unit was called after the trooper questioned the two adults and the teen.

In the investigation, agents determined that the teen was missing and being searched for in Knoxville and that the two adults were believed to have been trafficking her in commercial sex acts, TBI said. According to the release from TBI, the teen was taken to a Nashville facility to receive care and services.

The two adults, Chadwick Corley, 21 of Memphis, and Zoe Whitlock, 19, of Ellisville, Mississippi, were arrested and charged with one count each of trafficking for commercial sex acts, the TBI said. They were booked into Hickman County Jail where their bond is set at $120,000, according to the release.