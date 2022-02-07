KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen has now been missing for over three weeks after leaving a note saying he would be gone for a few days.

Matthew Cespedes, 16. Photo: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Matthew Cespedes. He left his apartment on Prestwick Ridge Way on Jan. 16 after leaving a note saying he was with a friend and would be gone for a few days.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Cespedes is described as standing 5’6″, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.