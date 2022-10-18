KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville elderly man with Alzheimer’s was found after being missing and considered at risk, according to Public Information Officer Scott Erland.

Knoxville Police Department asked for public assistance in finding 86-year-old Jack Hartgrove. Investigators reported he was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Erland said the elder was driving a silver 1999 Saab with a black convertible top and possibly heading to Hawkins County, Tenn. Hartgrove was last tracked in Statesville, N.C.

Erland announced that he was found safe in Mebane, N.C. this evening.