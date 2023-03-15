KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville child has been reported missing on Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Law enforcement is looking for 9-year-old Preston Larkins-Buford who left his home near Dunbar Street and Moses Avenue this evening, Knoxville Police said.

Larkins-Buford is 4’11” tall and weighs 90 pounds. If anyone in the Knox County community sees him, please call 911.

