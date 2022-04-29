NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A body believed to be a missing person was found on Thursday in Claiborne County. Sheriff Bob Brooks said the woman was found Thursday, along Dividing Ridge Road near Speedwell.

Brooks said investigators believe she is Samantha Jo Mayes, 35, who was reported missing by the agency this week. Brooks also said no foul play is suspected.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not yet available from law enforcement.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-6262-2501.