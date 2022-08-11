KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.

A Silver Alert was issued for Claudene Whaley, 76, on Monday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Agents said she may have been traveling in a white 2007 Toyota Highlander and may be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park area.

The Toyota Highlander was found Wednesday evening along Gulf Road in the Hartford area of Cocke County. The search for Whaley continues and anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.





The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are assisting the TBI in the search along with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies.