KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, who reportedly has health concerns was found by Knoxville Police Department Search and Rescue Sunday afternoon.

The Search and Rescue Team, along with patrol officers and Knox County Rescue was searching for 82-year-old Bernice Riske Sunday morning after she reportedly walked out of a facility. She has been taken to a hospital.

Photo of Bernice Riske before leaving the living facility in Knoxville on Jan. 29, 2023. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Risk walked out of an assisted living facility on Middlebrook Pike near Broome Road around midnight, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Riske was last seen wearing a matching plaid outfit at the time of her walking out of the living facility.

Police said the elderly woman has multiple health concerns.