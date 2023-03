KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The missing 12-year-old from Gatlinburg has been found in Pigeon Forge, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Anyeli Sanchez-Aviles on Wednesday She was last seen in Gatlinburg on Monday.

