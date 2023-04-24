MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 18-month-old from McMinn County.

Law enforcement believes that the missing child, Alexander Webb, is with his non-custodial parents.

Webb is reported to have brown hair and eyes. He is about 3’0″ tall and weighs about 27 pounds.

Webb’s non-custodial parents may be driving a 2001 Ford Explorer with a TN tag 607-BHRB. The truck also has a distinctive sticker, TBI said on social media.

If anyone sees Webb or the truck, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department at 423-745-3222.