FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Tennessee woman in Franklin County.

Officials said 75-year-old Sally A. Crumley of Tazewell, Tennessee, has been missing from Frankfort since around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crumley is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 138 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen in Frankfort, on US 127 South, and could be driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with Tennessee license plate 735BHYG.

Officials said they received information that she may be headed to Ewing, Virginia.

MISSING IN KENTUCKY

Anyone with information about Crumley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Frankfort-Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582 or local law enforcement.