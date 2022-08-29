MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is currently missing, according to the Morristown Police Department.

Investigators are searching for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47.

Morristown Police said that she told an acquaintance that her vehicle broke down in South Morristown.

When the person arrived to pick her up, Ivy was not at the location with her vehicle. Morristown Police added that Ivy was last seen at a local business on Sunday but has not been heard from or seen since.

“Investigators and friends are concerned for her safety,” Morristown Police said in the news release.

Ivy is described as a white female, about 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

The MPD is asking anyone with information concerning Ivy’s whereabouts to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.