KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a missing teen who could be in McMinn County after she was last seen nearly one month ago in Knoxville.

Breonna Gardner, 17, ran away from Lake Brook Academy in Knoxville on Thursday, June 16 with another teen. The other missing girl has been located in Lafayette, Tenn., but Gardner remains at large.

Gardner is described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 135 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe she is no longer in the Knoxville area and may be avoiding law enforcement.

At the time she went missing it was believed they were heading to either Athens, Tenn., or the Chattanooga area. Investigators say there is now reason to believe Gardner may be in the Riceville area of McMinn County.

An update from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said the concern for Gardner’s safety remains based on her lack of funds, transportation or place to stay. However, no evidence that she has been victimized or is in imminent danger has been found at this point.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers recently marked one year since the organization began operation. Since then they have received thousands of tips and approved over $10,000 in reward money to tipsters.