KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jefferson City teen has been missing in Knoxville since Thursday morning.

A social media post from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers says Carolina Beth Lane, 13, of Jefferson City went missing around 11:30 a.m. from Dick Lonas Road. She was headed toward Middlebrook Pike, the post says. The post has been shared by the Knoxville and Jefferson City Police Departments.

Crime Stoppers says Lane is from Jefferson City and is not familiar with the Knoxville area. Lane’s mother is concerned for her well-being and safety, the post adds.

The photo shared by the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Lane is roughly 5’2″ and 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information about Lane’s whereabouts is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

