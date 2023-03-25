KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing teen.

Knoxville Police posted on social media, saying that Alexis Franklin, 16, left 3227 Division Street near Marble City on Wednesday, March 22. Police say there are concerns about her wellbeing.

Alexis Franklin, 16. (Knoxville Police Department)

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911, and Knoxville Police say that anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.