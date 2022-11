KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Lina Pedro Vesbar was last seen outside of her home at the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Knoxville Police say her location is unknown.

Vesbar is about 4’0″ and 75 lbs. She was reported to be wearing a pink t-shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

If anyone sees Vesbar, please contact 9-1-1.