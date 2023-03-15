KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Abigail Payne was last seen outside of Nama Sushi Bar on North Peters Road around 9:45 p.m. on March 14, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. Payne is approximately 5’7″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

