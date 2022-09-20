KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl is missing after leaving her bedroom Monday night.

Jazmin Garcia, 15, was last seen by her mother in her bedroom on Sept. 19 around 11:30 p.m., according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

The report said she was believed to be in the Western Heights area.

Garcia is a Caucasian female, five foot four inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crime Stoppers added she has two dots on her right forearm.

Knoxville Police Department is asking for the community to provide any information about the teen girl.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.