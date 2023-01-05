SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are asking the public to look out for a man who went missing on his way to a military base, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office posted about Elijah Oliver who left his residence and was traveling back to Fort Campbell. Fort Campbell is an Army base located near the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Elijah Oliver, left, and Mazda 6, right. (Courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers say Oliver’s parents last spoke with him on Jan. 4 and have not been able to make contact since then.

Oliver is driving a Mazda 6, according to Sevier County.

If anyone has information about him or his vehicle, please contact Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-774-3912 or 865-428-1899.