KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 80-year-old woman has been reported missing in Knoxville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said Sheila Hartman was last seen at Casey’s Gas Station on Cedar Bluff Road on Friday around 1:31 p.m. She may be driving a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek with N.C. tag 74X3SM.

Hartman is about 5’5″ and weighs about 130 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black knit cap, and a blue and tan coat.

“Hartman has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance,” TBI said on social media.

If anyone sees Hartman or her vehicle, contact Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7165 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

