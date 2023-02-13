SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A elderly man was reported missing by Sevierville Police Department Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Carl Palmer, 74, has a condition that may impair his ability to return safely.

Palmer is described as a White male, with grey hair and green eyes. He weighs about 185 lbs and is 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with jeans.

Palmer may be taking a green Ford Taurus with a Tennessee tag 036-BGBH, TBI said. The car is said to be missing a passenger-side window.

If you see Palmer or the vehicle, please call the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.