OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for a missing woman who is considered to be endangered.

Racheal Anne Carroll. (Courtesy of the Oak Ridge Police Department)

Racheal Anne Carroll, 31, was last seen or heard from by family when she was dropped off in Oak Ridge on May 3, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department. Carroll may have been walking to Knoxville or Knox County for treatment.

Carroll is about 5’1″ and weighs about 135 pounds. She also has red hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, contact 911 or the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-4399.

