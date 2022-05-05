GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Derek Lueking has been missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for 10 years.

The 23-year-old was last seen leaving a Cherokee, N.C. hotel on March 3, 2012. His car was found parked in the lower lot of Newfound Gap, at the state line.

Lueking was wearing black track pants and white tennis shoes. He may have had a Realtree camouflage rain gear and a small, dark-colored day pack.

Lueking was officially declared missing 14 days after he was last seen.

Description

Image courtesy of the National Park Service

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

5 feet, 11 inches Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds Eye color : green

: green Hair color : brown

: brown Other: short beard

Lueking’s direction of travel from Newfound Gap is unknown.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s 5 people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.

Anyone with information that could help find Lueking is asked to call Investigative Services with the National Park Service at (888) 653-0009.

Lueking is one of several people who remain missing in the Smoky Mountains.