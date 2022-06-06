KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -— It’s been more than 40 years since Thelma Pauline “Polly” Melton disappeared while hiking with friends in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The 58-year-old went hiking with friends in the Deep Creek area on September 25, 1981. Around 4 p.m. Melton picked up her pace and walked ahead. Her friends told investigators they watched as she walked over a hill on the trail and out of their view.

The friends assumed Melton had returned to the campground where an Airstream owned by Melton and her husband was parked, but when they arrived half an hour later Melton’s husband — who had remained behind — said he hadn’t seen her.

Around 6 p.m., the group reported Melton missing to a park ranger.

Description

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

5 feet, 10 inches Weight: 180 pounds

180 pounds Eye color: brown

brown Hair color: Auburn/red

Auburn/red Other: Wearing a pink and white blouse; tan slacks; low-cut tan shoes and eyeglasses. She was also wearing diamond-studded white gold wristwatch and a wedding band.

Melton was said to be familiar with the trail, and no indication was found that anyone had ventured off the path. She was taking medication for high blood pressure and nausea at the time of her disappearance.

The Charley Project, a website that seeks to raise public awareness for thousands of “cold case” missing people, reports that Melton was grieving the death of her mother that year, but was not considered to be suicidal.

The site also reports that Melton, who is reported to have smoked two packs a day, had cigarettes with her, but no cash, ID or medications on her when she disappeared.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is the investigating agency for this case.