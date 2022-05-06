GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — October will mark 46 years since Teresa “Trenny” Gibson disappeared in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The 16-year-old sophomore was last seen hiking in the Smokies with a group from Bearden High School in Knoxville on October 8, 1976. about 40 students were on the hike, according to reports.

Gibson was last seen by fellow students as the group hiked back from Andrew’s Bald to the Clingmans Dome parking area.

Description

Height: 5 foot, 3 inches tall

5 foot, 3 inches tall Weight: 115 pounds

115 pounds Eye color: brown

brown Hair color: brown

Gibson was wearing a brown plaid jacket, a blue-and-white striped sweater, blue jeans and blue Adidas brand tennis shoes when she went missing. Some reports say she was wearing a diamond and star sapphire ring.

Extensive searches of the park continued until the end of October 1976.

Anyone with information on what may have happened to Gibson is asked to call the Investigative Branch of the National Park Service at (888)-653-0009 or contact local law enforcement.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s 5 people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.