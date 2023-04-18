KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 63-year-old man whom has not been in contact with his family since April 10 has been reported missing and possibly endangered, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD shared about the man identified as Mark Peters of Knoxville. The last time Peters’ family heard from him, he was at a CVS store on Clinton Highway. KPD also said Peters is believed to be staying in or near the Third Creek Greenway.

Peters is described as 5’8” tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair. He could possibly have a longer, white beard than what is seen in a photo of him shared by KPD. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

