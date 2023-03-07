Alexis Kirby has been found safe according to the Knoxville Police Department. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 27-year-old woman who went missing in Knoxville has been found safe, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement needed assistance in finding Alexis Kirby. She reportedly went missing after staying overnight at the Motel 6 on Merchant Center Boulevard.

Knoxville Police said Kirby was driving a gray 2021 Nissan Altima.

“Alexis Kirby has been found safe. As always, thank you for helping to spread the word,” Knoxville Police said.

Law enforcement provided a photo of Alexis Kirby, 27 and the vehicle that she may be driving. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

