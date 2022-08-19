Mary Ann Sampson

(Morristown Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Morristown woman.

The Morristown Police Department is searching for 55-year-old Mary Ann Sampson. She has not been seen or heard from by her family since Sunday, August 14.

She is described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings and may be wearing glasses.

Investigators ask anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.