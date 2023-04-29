KNOVXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police say a statewide alert was issued for a missing 23-year-old woman was last seen on April 14.

According to police, Nia Blaise was reported missing on Saturday and may be in Virginia. Police said she takes a medication that she could be at serious risk without it.

Nia Blaise. (Knoxville Police Department)

Blaise is around 6′ and 170 pounds according to police. A photo of her shared by police shows her having dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information to Blaise’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

