KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are searching for a Knoxville teen who has not been seen for a week since leaving her home in an Uber.

Photo courtesy of Knoxville Police

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Desaray Thurmer after she left her Middlebrook Drive home in an Uber on Sept. 5. She was not seen since around 8 p.m.

Thurmer is described as standing about 5’6″ tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

KPD said that Thurmer may have been heading to an address on Avalon Drive.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

