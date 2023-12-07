OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — A search is underway for a missing teenager, according to the Oliver Springs Police Department.

The agency shared late Wednesday night that Alexis Cox, 14, was last seen Dec. 6 wearing a black and gray striped sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. She is described as a white female standing at 5’0″ tall and weighing 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call OSPD at 865-435-7274.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.

Alexis Cox. (Photo via OSPD)