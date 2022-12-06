KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department investigators are asking for public assistance in finding a teen who may need insulin.

Donovan Smith, 15, was reported as a missing/runaway by investigators. Smith was reportedly last seen at his home in Knoxville on Selma Avenue on Nov. 29.

According to the KPD Tweet, Smith is possibly insulin dependent. He was also described as 5’8″ and 250 lbs. The TBI also issued an Endangered Child Alert for him. According to their tweet, he has “a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.”

Anyone with information about Smith is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

