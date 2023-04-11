KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teen went missing from Knoxville on Sunday, according to police and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Daytona Justus, 16, was last seen on Sunday around 5:15 p.m. She is around 5’5″, 145 pounds, with brown/red hair and blue/gray eyes. An East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers post said there is concern about her safety and well-being.

The post was shared by both Knoxville Police Department and Alcoa Police Department.

Crime Stoppers said she may be trying to get to Memphis with a friend or to a previous home near Carpenter’s Campground Road in Maryville or Reagan Springs Road in Seymour.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers urges anyone who sees Justus to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information about Justus’ whereabouts is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.