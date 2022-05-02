KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing pregnant woman with serious health concerns

Chelsea Jennings, 31, is missing after she left the University of Tennessee Medical Center around 11 p.m. Sunday. She is five months pregnant and has serious health concerns, KPD said.

A KPD release said Jennings may have been picked up by a man named Dylan Wilson in a 2003 silver Audi 43Q with a Tennessee license plate 14BD12. She is been known to frequent the area of 1100 Lula Powell Drive formerly known as Townview Towers.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.