GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Florida man has been reported missing in the Deep Creek area of the Smokies, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Gordon Kaye, 69, of Tampa, was last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on Saturday, April 22. His family reported him missing on Wednesday, April 26.

Gordon Kaye. (Courtesy of Great Smoky Mountain National Park)

According to the national park, Kaye may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Kaye has brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5’10 tall and weighs over 200 pounds.

If anyone knows any information about Kaye’s location, contact Great Smoky Mountains National Park Dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

