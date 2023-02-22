ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing 77-year-old woman from Roane County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Donna Williams, 77. (Courtesy of TBI)

Donna Williams is currently missing and has a condition that may impair her ability to return safely home without assistance.

Williams is 5’1″ tall and weighs about 152 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue plaid long-sleeved shirt and dark denim jeans, according to TBI.

If anyone has seen Williams or knows her location, contact Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4711, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.