SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews and the Sevierville Police Department are still looking for a 19-year-old who was reported missing on January 15, according to a police department spokesperson.

Sevierville Police spokesman Bob Stahlke said that multiple agencies have assisted SPD over the last several weeks, including as recently as Wednesday, to search for John Tipton.

John Tipton, 19 (Courtesy of TBI)

“We have been investigating and attempting to locate John Tipton since his family came to us in January,” Stalke said.

Stahlke explained that the attempts to find Tipton have been significant and are ongoing.

The TBI issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert after 19-year-old Tipton was reported missing on January 15. He was last seen near Smoky Mountain Knifeworks on Winfield Dunn Parkway according to Stahlke.

Tipton is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 120 pounds and is 5’10” tall. When he was last seen, he was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has information on Tipton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.