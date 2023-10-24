KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who was missing has been found safe.

Previously, the sheriff’s office said Marshunte Pickens, 18, was last seen walking away from her home in the area of Walker Road in North Knox County, on Monday, October 23 at 10:30 p.m. according to KCSO.

Tuesday, KCSO released an update saying that Pickens was found safe.

Marshunte Pickens (Photo via KCSO)

Marshunte Pickens (Photo via KCSO)

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.