MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Clinton man who went missing in Louisville Wednesday evening.

Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, of Clinton

Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, of Clinton, has not been heard from since Wednesday evening. His vehicle and some of his personal belongings were found on private property on Little River near Alcoa Highway.

Haynes is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches in height, and approximately 145 pounds.

Deputies and members of the Blount Operations Response Team started searching for Haynes on land and water after he was reported missing at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The search is still ongoing.

If you have seen or heard from Haynes, call the non-emergency number for Blount County Communications at 865-983-3620.