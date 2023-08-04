KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Kentucky man, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Casper Burkhart, 60, was walking south on U.S. 27, seven miles south of London on August 4 at 8:55 a.m. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, tennis shoes and a light gray shirt. According to the sheriff’s office, he is 5’5″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair. He is also said to have a thin build. The sheriff’s office adds that Burkhart has medical conditions.

Anyone with information about Burkhart’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000, email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or use the sheriff’s new app at LaurelSO.

The London-Laurel County Rescue Squad is actively searching for Burkhart as Deputy Tommy Houston continues to investigate. The Laurel County DPS and Emergency Management is assisting in the case.