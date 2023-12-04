KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from Lenoir City.

Weldon Humphries, 28, was last seen in the 2000 block of Mealer Road in Lenoir City on December 1. He is described as standing six feet tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs. He was reportedly last seen wearing dark jeans and a hat.

Anyone with information about Humphries’ location is asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.

