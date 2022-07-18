KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last time Sharon Leinart’s sister heard from her, Sharon said she had been picked up by someone and family presumed she was staying at their home. That was on January 26, 2013.

In the nine year since then, there has been no communication. WATE 6 reported on Leinart in the years following her disappearance. In 2015, it was reported that Sharon told her family, “a man offered her a nice warm room.”

Police said in 2015 that Leinart gets a disability check that is direct-deposited into her account and that there had been no activity on that account.

Sharon — 58 years old at the time she was reported missing— was known to frequent the areas around the Salvation Army and KARM near downtown Knoxville. Sometimes she went by the name “Angela.” She was considered homeless at the time she disappeared.

Sharon’s sister, who lived in Indiana, reported her missing on March 26, 2013.

“The circumstances of Sharon’s disappearance were concerning at the time and remain concerning today. However, investigators and her family remain hopeful of reunification and will remain so until that possibility is exhausted,” said Knoxville Police in a missing persons report on Sharon.

Description

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

5 feet, 7 inches Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Eye color: brown

brown Hair color: blonde

blonde Other: Sharon typically wears several layers of clothing, which includes a hat. Her brown hair is usually dyed blonde or red, and she wears blue eyeshadow, red blush, red nail polish and rings on her fingers. She is a known smoker.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.