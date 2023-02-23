GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is asking the public for assistance in finding a 16-year-old from Grainger County.

Kailey Greer, 16. (Courtesy of Grainger County Sheriff’s Office)

Kailey Greer is currently missing and authorities believe she is with 18-year-old David Whyde. Greer and Whyde may be driving a black Chevrolet Camaro with an Indiana tag ZCA587.

If anyone has seen Greer, contact Grainger County Dispatch at 865-828-3337.

“All assistance in locating this juvenile will be greatly appreciated,” Grainger County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

This announcement comes after an AMBER Alert was issued for another 16-year-old, Holly Piper after she was last seen in Knoxville. Law enforcement also believes that Piper is with an 18-year-old named William “Dylan” Usry.

