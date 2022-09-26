NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) — New Market Fire Department along with other authorities and crews are on the scene of a missing woman off of Whaley Road.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that Sharon Looney walked away from her home at 5:20 p.m.

Looney was wearing a red and black dress. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared she suffers from dementia and diabetes.

New Market Fire, Jefferson City Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and others have been on the scene of Whaley Road after posting to Facebook about the search.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone sees her to please contact 9-1-1.