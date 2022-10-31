GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who may be in North Carolina.

The Tennessee Investigation Bureau posted on Twitter about Walter Pierce, 79, who is missing from Greene County. TBI said Pierce was reported to have a medical condition that may affect his ability to return home safely.

Pierce was also reported to be driving a white 2013 Buick Encore with TN tag 5DP 2303 with an Air Med sticker next to the license plate.

TBI said Pierce may be in Kernersville or Winston-Salem N.C.

If anyone sees Pierce or his car, please contact 1-800-FBI-FIND or Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-798-1800.