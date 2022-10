LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man who is at risk is currently missing, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Spall, 95, has a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate Spall.

If anyone has information about him, please contact Loudon County Sheriff’s Office at 865-458-9081.