SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 91-year-old man with a medical condition missing from Seymour.

Kenneth Eugene Solomon, 91, was last seen in the Seymour area of Sevier County on Tuesday, July 26. The TBI said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

He may be traveling in a silver 2006 Toyota Solara with a Tennessee license plate number of 569BDLD.



Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

If you see him or the vehicle, please call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.