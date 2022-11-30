Thomas Owen Houston, 73, was last seen at a Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Rd in Knoxville on Nov. 29. Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man last seen in Knox County.

Thomas Owen Houston was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville. The TBI said that Houston has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

He is described as standing 6’3″, weighing 235 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The TBI said he was wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

Those who may have information are asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.