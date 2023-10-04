JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 47-year-old Charity Minor.

Minor is 5 foot 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of Faith Circle in Johnson City.

She may be driving a 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage with Tennessee Tag FV0270. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

If you see her, call the Johnson City Police Department at (423) 434-6125 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND