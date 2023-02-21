KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The search is underway for a missing woman from Polk County.

80-year-old Frances Patterson is missing from Polk County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued for her on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the TBI, she is 5’7”, and weighs 190 lbs. She also has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with pink lettering, a green jacket with fur collar, and white and black pants with pink flowers.

The TBI says she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely. She may be traveling in a 2022 green Toyota Tacoma with the TN tag 203 BHMY. If you have any information about her location, you are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 423-496-3301, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.