KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sliver Alert has been issued for a 26-year-old woman missing from Sevier County.

Stephanie Harvey was on Thursday night on foot in the area of Lloyd Huskey Road in Pigeon Forge, wearing a black and white plaid jacket and dark jeans according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. She is described as 5’8″ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stephanie Harvey (Photo via TBI)

The TBI shared that Harvey has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

